Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
Police in the North say girl (4) missing in Derry could be in the Republic

She is missing since this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Jun 2021, 8:09 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5479975
Image: PSNI
POLICE IN DERRY have appealed for information over a missing four-year-old girl.

They believe the child may be with a relative in the Republic. 

Inspector Michael Swanson said: “Scarlet was last seen shortly before midday today leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well. We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland.

“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21.”

Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow and her front two teeth are missing.

She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach t-shirt with ‘daddy’s little superstar’ printed on the front and a dark blue jumper with silver sequined heart.

“If any members of the public have any information about Scarlet, I would urge them to contact police immediately,” Swanson added.

