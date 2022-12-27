Scattered showers to come this week

MET ÉIREANN HAVE forecast outbreaks of rain over the next several days, with mild temperatures staying constant throughout.

Rain this afternoon will be mainly in the south and east and should clear by the evening.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees are predicted, with moderate to gusty winds, stronger in the south and southeast.

Tonight will be mostly dry with occasional showers in the northwest, lowest temperatures will drop to 1 to 5 degrees, but become much milder in the south by morning as winds freshen.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be wet with rain that will clear northwards by around midday, however widespread showers will follow, prolonged and heavy in places, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Met Éireann have predicted that tomorrow night will be windy with widespread showers, heavy at times, with strong west to southwest winds.

Thursday will be breezy and showery with the odd sleet shower possible in the north and occasional bright spells.

Friday morning will be rainy with strong winds, while New Year’s Eve is predicted to be a calm and mild day.