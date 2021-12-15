Taoiseach rules out early schools closure as govt leaders have 'constructive' meeting with CMO

COALITION LEADERS HAD a “constructive” meeting with the Chief Medical Officer on the Omicron variant last night, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin ruled out closing schools early.

The three coalition leaders met with CMO Dr Tony Holohan alongside senior members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) for an update on the prevalence of Omicron in Ireland.

The meeting concluded at 9.40pm last night, with sources describing the meeting as a “constructive discussion”. NPHET is scheduled to have a full meeting tomorrow.

It comes as the Taoiseach ruled out closing schools early for the Christmas break last night.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One News, Martin said it was not the intention of the government to close them early. He added that an early closure may not have an impact at

“Either way, it may not make much of a difference one way or another but the important thing is to keep the rhythm, the routine going in respect of school and that is our agenda,” said Martin.

Yesterday, DCU Professor of Immunology, Christine Loscher said that it would be sensible for schools to shut early to allow for a long circuit breaker on the run-up to Christmas when inter-generational socialising is likely to be high.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Loscher said: “I think in terms of just being sensible and preparing for the best possible scenario after Christmas … I really think that we should consider closing schools on Friday.”

“Every child then will have at least seven or eight days of very minimal exposure to the virus and other children and mixing, and those symptoms will actually come to the fore before Christmas.

“If you take your child out of school on Friday, you’ll know before Christmas seven or eight days later whether they have the virus.”

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told Newstalk that schools will be reopened in January after the Christmas break.

“Schools will remain open until Christmas and everyone will work to ensure that they reopen after Christmas as well and continue on as they have been,” said McConalogue.

The Journal understands that there was no discussion on the current situation with schools at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

Booster jabs

At the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Ministers were told that the HSE’s plan for accelerating the booster campaign is to be published in the coming days.

The Cabinet was told that there will be additional staffing resources, more GPs and pharmacies are to deliver the jabs and 40-49-year-olds will get a date shortly for when they can receive their booster.

Speaking this morning, McConalogue said that the Government is aiming to hit 300,000 booster doses per week.

He did acknowledge that there had been some challenges in vaccine centres, and that capacity is set to be increased as more cohorts become eligible for a booster.

On RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Minister for State Thomas Byrne said that three new vaccine centres would be brought online and that the booster programme would be “massively ramped up”.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats, Róisín Shortall, said that it was likely that the Omicron variant would become the dominant strain in Ireland and that the booster programme needed to be ramped up quickly in response.

“At the height of the vaccine programme during the summer we were doing about 400,000 a week. Last week we did just over half of that, 220,000,” said Shortall.

“Omicron is going to become the dominant strain by early next week, so speed is very much of the essence and for that reason, we need to ramp up the vaccination programme very quickly.

“That means getting more staff into vaccination centres.”

Yesterday, there were 3,887 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, with the CMO saying that approximately 14% of Ireland’s cases are due to the Omicron variant.

“Results today suggest that approximately 14% of our cases are due to the Omicron variant,” said Holohan in a statement.

In line with the experience of many other countries, we can expect this proportion to rise rapidly over the coming days.

He added that the goal is to limit the spread of the virus through “our tried and tested preventative measures”.

“This means that as we move closer to Christmas, we must try to reduce the number of people we meet, avoid crowds and work from home unless it is essential to attend in person.”

Holohan encouraged anyone who is eligible for a booster vaccine to take the jab, saying that they have proven to be effective in “restoring protection against all variants of Covid-19″.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn