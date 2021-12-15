#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 4,235 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 47 deaths notified in the past week

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 5:40 PM
42 minutes ago 18,616 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5630814
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. File photo.
Image: Leah Farrell
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. File photo.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. File photo.
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,235 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 470 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including 105 patients in intensive care units.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 47 deaths notified in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,835 . Last Wednesday, a total of 81 deaths were reported.

The Department of Health has confirmed that 24 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected here, bringing to 42 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

Yesterday, 3,887 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, a total of 493 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 109 people were in ICU. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today marks ten days before Christmas. If you contract Covid-19 today your isolation period will include Christmas Day. This can be avoided by ensuring you take every step possible to protect yourself.”

He said that anyone planning to spend Christmas with older family members, anyone immunocompromised or vulnerable to the effects of the virus should take precautions from today.

“Avoid crowds, limit your contacts, work from home unless absolutely necessary, risk assess your environments and make safe choices over the coming days and weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Everyone should be aware that Omicron spreads very easily and we have now identified community transmission in Ireland, to the extent that this variant accounts for approximately 13% of all reported cases.

“Taking the opportunity to get a booster dose of vaccination is as vital today as getting the first dose was earlier this year. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose.”

He said the following measures “can help to protect you and your loved ones from infection”:

  • Practice social distancing 
  • Work from home, where possible
  • Avoid crowds
  • Ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated (open windows)
  • Hand and respiratory hygiene
  • Use face masks 
  • Stay at home and isolate if you experience symptoms  

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie