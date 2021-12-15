Coronavirus: 4,235 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 47 deaths notified in the past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,235 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 470 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including 105 patients in intensive care units.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 47 deaths notified in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,835 . Last Wednesday, a total of 81 deaths were reported.

The Department of Health has confirmed that 24 additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected here, bringing to 42 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

Yesterday, 3,887 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, a total of 493 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 109 people were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today marks ten days before Christmas. If you contract Covid-19 today your isolation period will include Christmas Day. This can be avoided by ensuring you take every step possible to protect yourself.”

He said that anyone planning to spend Christmas with older family members, anyone immunocompromised or vulnerable to the effects of the virus should take precautions from today.

“Avoid crowds, limit your contacts, work from home unless absolutely necessary, risk assess your environments and make safe choices over the coming days and weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Everyone should be aware that Omicron spreads very easily and we have now identified community transmission in Ireland, to the extent that this variant accounts for approximately 13% of all reported cases.

“Taking the opportunity to get a booster dose of vaccination is as vital today as getting the first dose was earlier this year. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose.”

He said the following measures “can help to protect you and your loved ones from infection”: