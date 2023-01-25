Daily Poll: Should schools be able to reserve places for the children of past pupils?

THE LABOUR PARTY is calling on the government to stamp out “elitist schools admissions” by putting an end to schools being able to hold places for the children of past pupils.

Labour’s Education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that he and his colleagues have been “snowed under” by calls from parents who can’t get a place for their kids this September.

“Unfortunately, many schools can still reserve places for the children and grandchildren of past pupils. This practice must end,” he said.

Ó Ríordáin lamented the delay that a piece of legislation his party proposed has faced, which he said would “eliminate a discriminatory provision within the Education (Admission to Schools) Act 2018 by ensuring that when students or families present themselves to a second level school or to any school in this country, they can do so on the same basis.”

The Children’s Ombudsman has previously spoken out against 25% of school places being allowed to be reserved in this way.

So we want to know, do you think that schools should be allowed to reserve places for the children of past pupils?

