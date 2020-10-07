#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

School secretaries to serve notice of plans for indefinite strike from mid-November

The move was announced by trade union Fórsa, which represents more than 1,000 school secretaries.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 2:26 PM
1 hour ago 8,259 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5226359
School secretaries protesting outside the Dáil in January of this year.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
School secretaries protesting outside the Dáil in January of this year.
School secretaries protesting outside the Dáil in January of this year.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MORE THAN 1,000 school secretaries are to take industrial action, with three one-day work stoppages planned in the coming weeks. 

The one-day stoppages are due to take place on Friday 23 October, Monday 2 November and Friday 13 November.

From Monday 16 November, the school secretaries then intend to go on indefinite strike, trade union Fórsa said today. 

Notice is to be served to schools and the Department of Education next Thursday 15 October.

The long-standing dispute between the union and the government centres on a two-tier pay system for school secretaries.

Most school secretaries are not employed by the Department of Education and, with no guarantee on set working hours, can earn as little as €12,500 annually. Secretaries who are paid by the Department of Education and Skills could earn between €24,000 – €44,711.

An offer from the department last year to resolve the issue was described as “derisory” and “insulting” by Fórsa, and the dispute rumbled on.

A survey of union members last weekend found that 80% of respondents supported strike action, including an indefinite strike. 

Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike said the decision was taken after exhausting all other options.

“Recent engagements with the department and the minister have shown that they are not serious about bringing the long-standing unfairness for school secretaries to an end,” he said.

“This has been an especially challenging year for all school staff, students and parents in the school community. It shouldn’t have to come to this to deliver a fairer system of employment for school secretaries, but they’ve been left with no other option but to take industrial action, and demonstrate their determination to achieve a fair outcome.”

The union also expressed anger at what it said was an unwillingness from department officials to refer the matter to the Labour Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement, a Department of Education spokesperson said the decision from school secretaries was “regrettable”. 

The spokesperson said: “Any such action will impact on the day-to-day operation of schools at this most critical time and could further disrupt tuition for students who have recently returned to school.

“Significant improvements to the pay of secretaries and caretakers have been made since 2015 under a pay arbitration agreement implemented by the Department. This provided for a cumulative pay increase of 10% between 2016 and 2019 for staff and that a minimum hourly pay rate of €13 be phased in over that period.

A survey conducted by the Department last year found that the average hourly rate paid to a school secretary is €15.49, which is in line with the hourly rate for a Grade 3 Clerical Officer.
Officials from the Department of Education and Skills, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and school management bodies met with Fórsa today under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission in relation to claims on behalf of school secretaries and caretakers.

“The matter is a complex one that raises significant policy, legal and Exchequer cost issues. The cost of all of the elements of Fórsa’s claim, that is, to pay secretaries and caretakers on the maximum of the scale at full-time hours, is in the region of €50 million per annum, with a further substantial cost of approximately €36m for the provision of pension.”

The spokesperson added that the Workplace Relations Commission process remains open as of today. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie