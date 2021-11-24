Antigen testing regime to be brought into schools on Monday

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley has said that antigen testing will be rolled out across schools from Monday.

Schools and parents of pupils will be informed of the specifics of the new changes in the coming days, Foley said.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Foley said that the antigen testing will be rolled out as “an additional tool” for schools to help curb the spread of Covid.

She said: “The CMO has now determined there is a role for antigen testing in our schools as an additional tool in our schools. It will be operational from the 29th which is next Monday. All guidance will be made to schools this week and to parents also.”

However, it will be up to the parents to decide whether or not they want their child to be tested. Official government policy states: “It is not mandatory for children to participate in antigen testing. Children who are in a pod where a child has tested positive for Covid-19 can continue to attend school, whether they participate in antigen testing or not, provided that they are not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.”

Asked why there was a delay in bringing in the antigen testing regime when experts had been calling for its introduction seven months ago, Foley said that there had previously been a “difference of opinion” in relation to the efficacy of the testing.

“It’s only as I suppose new evidence emerges that you know, views and opinions can change and indeed, we found that throughout Covid, that new evidence becomes available, then we pivot in a particular direction. So the CMO and Nphet are now convinced that there’s significant evidence available to them, particularly I suppose, in relation to the guidance provided by the ECDC in relation to the antigen rollout,” she said.

Despite the rollout of the testing, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said it still has problems with how the Government is dealing with the crisis in schools.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There is a significant gap in the number of teachers who are either out sick with Covid or who are self-isolating.

John Boyle, general secretary of INTO, said that huge pressure is on the education system and that there is a “disconnect” between the figures being reported and the figures on the ground. The reintroduction of contact tracing could ease that burden, he added.

“The week before last we were hearing that there were four outbreaks in primary schools and 16 children infected whereas another set of data is showing that we now have 10,500 children infected so there seems to be a disconnect there.

“ I would be able to name maybe 400 schools in south Dublin alone that had breakouts in that fortnight. What I would suggest would happen would be that, you know, once the test centres get back on an even keel that would be a bigger focus on PCR testing, but that the children who would have to be PCR tested, they wouldn’t be off school for two weeks. I mean, if they got the right result in the test, surely it’s possible for them to return to school fairly quickly after that.”