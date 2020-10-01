#Open journalism No news is bad news

Scottish MP apologises for travelling to and from Parliament with Covid-19

She broke a lot of guidelines.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 7:20 PM
30 minutes ago 6,307 Views 8 Comments
A SCOTTISH MP has apologised for travelling to London to debate the coronavirus response in Parliament after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing positive and returning to Scotland.

The SNP’s Margaret Ferrier acknowledged that “there is no excuse for my actions” after revealing her journey while positive with the virus.

She said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated, before travelling by train to London on Monday.

“This was wrong, and I am very sorry for my mistake,” the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West said.

Ferrier spoke in the coronavirus debate in the House of Commons on Monday and, by her account, tested positive for Covid-19 that evening.

“I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry,” she said.

“I have been self-isolating at home ever since.”

The MP said she has “notified the police of my actions” and has informed the test and trace system and the Commons authorities.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result, and I deeply regret my actions,” she said.

“I take full responsibility and I would urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have, and do all they can to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray called on SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon to condemn the MP’s actions and pursue disciplinary measures against her for having acted with “astonishing recklessness”.

“She has put passengers, rail staff, fellow MPs, Commons staff and many others at unacceptable risk,” the Labour MP said.

“To breach the rules twice is simply unforgivable, and has undermined all the sacrifices made by her constituents.

“Nicola Sturgeon must come out and condemn her MP’s actions and tell the Scottish people what disciplinary action she will be taking. There cannot be one rule for Margaret Ferrier, another for everybody else.”

Ferrier previously called on the Government to investigate Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, for potential breaches of the rules over his trip to Durham.

She criticised the UK Prime Minister for standing by his aid, and accused Cummings of “undermining public trust in lockdown rules”.

On Monday, Ms Ferrier gave a four-minute speech in the Commons from 7.15pm and focused on the “economic health” of her constituents, calling for greater financial support.

The Commons confirmed she had informed parliamentary authorities of her diagnosis.

“We have closely followed public health guidance on the action to take following a confirmed case of Covid on site,” a spokesman said.

