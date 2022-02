Former scout leader jailed for a year over indecent assault of 13-year-old boy

A 76-YEAR-OLD FORMER scout leader who was found guilty of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy on a weekend away in the 1980s has been jailed for a year.

Michael Noel Sheehan of Chimneyfields, Grenville in Co Cork was earlier this month unanimously convicted of the indecent assault of the youth following a trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim in the case came forward after Scouting Ireland issued a statement asking persons who were abused during their time in the Scouts to report the matter.

Judge Helen Boyle said that the complainant should be “proud of the man he has become.” She praised the now 48-year-old man for the “courage he has shown in coming forward.”

Judge Boyle noted the adverse effect the abuse has had on the man.

“It is clear it has had a significant impact on him. He has suffered lifelong psychological effects. This was a deliberate assault by an adult on a child. You [Sheehan] were in a trusted position. You were in a position of authority.”

In sentencing, Judge Boyle said that she was aware that Sheehan was without family and due to become homeless following his release from prison. He is a caretaker of a property and will lose his position and home arising out of his conviction.

Judge Boyle added that she was aware of his mental health difficulties and the fact that he was without previous convictions.

Meanwhile, the victim had to go through the trauma of giving evidence twice before Sheehan was convicted of assaulting him. Whilst Sheehan did not give evidence in court he called the victim a “fantasist” in garda interviews. Sheehan had claimed that the allegations were “rubbish.”

“I cannot remember 35 years ago but I would not have done such a thing. I think he [the complainant] was a bit of a fantasist.”

The complainant said he was hurt at being derided as a “fantasist” by a man who had abused him.

It has been extremely difficult hearing the constant denial from the accused and his attempt at discrediting me, calling me a “fantasist” when in fact I’m a realist. I am so proud of myself for coming forward and making the report and I hope it may help others who have been sexually assaulted. Because no matter how hard this process has been, it’s much better than living with the guilt and shame.

The injured party said that as a young boy he was taught the scouting motto of “be prepared.”

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – There is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the indecent assault inflicted upon me by my scout leader Noel Sheehan during a weekend away when I was 13 years of age and the impact this would have on my life.

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – That at the age of 13 years, I would be awoken by the sound of a zip opening and a man’s hand entering my sleeping bag.

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – That I would freeze; feel terrified, helpless and not be able to do anything.

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – That this experience will remain the most vivid memory I have from my entire life, regardless of all that has happened to me in the past 35 years.”

He said his life changed overnight following the abuse. He found it difficult to concentrate and lost interest in school and has been haunted by the actions of his former scout leader.

“There is no control over the many flashbacks that bring me back to that night: a song, mention of the scouts, a sleeping bag, a building, a conversation, a place name etc and I am transported back to the terror of that night.”

He added that he had told his children about the abuse that had occurred to him at the tender age of 13.

“During this conversation, I am biting my lip and trying hard not to break down and cry as it’s so upsetting to tell them, but it’s Important because I wanted them to know that we have to speak up for what is right.”

It took the jury over three hours to find the accused guilty of indecently assaulting the boy scout on a weekend away in Glenville sometime between January 7, 1986, and April 31, 1987.

In his garda interviews, Sheehan said that he accepted the complainant was on a weekend away but he totally refuted his allegations of abuse.

He claimed he had never slept near “the young fellas” and that he had to keep a close eye on the kitchen, on the fireplace, on the door and other matters of concern when the scouts were there overnight.

The complainant testified: “While I was sleeping I hear the sound of a zip going down. I am next to Noel Sheehan. A hand and arm comes into my sleeping bag from my left-hand side.

“It is a hairy, man’s hand and arm. The hand goes down to my genitals.”

The complainant told the jury: “I froze. I think for a second, what the ‘eff’ are you doing. The hand goes down. This is very sore for me. I am 13.

“I freeze. I am paralysed. Do I shout? No. Do I fight it off? No. I just stay there and pretend to be asleep. It goes on for five to 10 minutes maybe. And then the hand comes out of my sleeping bag.

“Will I go to the kitchen and get a knife and hurt him? I never hurt anyone in my life. I did not act on it but that is the thought that went through my head. I am praying for morning to come.”