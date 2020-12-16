#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (70s) charged with 27 sex offences after garda probe into allegations of abuse of former scouts

It is claimed that the boys were aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 3:23 PM
File photo. Court room.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo. Court room.
File photo. Court room.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A PENSIONER HAS been charged with 27 sex offences following a probe by gardaí in Cork in to allegations of abuse of former Boy Scouts.

David Barry (72) of Montrose, Firgrove Gardens in Bishopstown, Cork city appeared before Cork District Court today where he was charged with 26 counts of indecent or sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Detective Garda Gary Duggan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Olann Kelleher that he arrested Barry at his home in Cork city at 7.40am.

Barry, who is a retired businessman, was formally charged with the offences at Togher Garda Station shortly after 8am today.

Detective Garda Duggan said when he asked Barry if he had anything to say after caution he replied “No, I don’t – I am so sorry for anyone I hurt”.

The charges allege that Barry either indecently or sexually assaulted eight boys and attempted to indecently assault a ninth boy at an address in Cork. The alleged offences occurred on dates between 1986 and 2005.

It is claimed that the boys, who were all members of the Catholic Boys Scouts of Ireland, were aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences at the location in Cork.

Detective Garda Duggan said that gardaí had no objection to Barry being granted bail provided that he sign on once a week at Togher Garda Station and surrender his passport.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis said the DPP had directed that the matter should be tried on indictment at circuit court level. He made an application for an adjournment until 27 January 2021.

Detective Garda Duggan said that he would be able to serve the book of evidence in the case on Barry on that occasion. Judge Kelleher remanded Barry on bail to appear in court on 27 January.

Daithi O Donnabhain, solicitor representing Barry, said that he would prepare a statement of means in support of an application for free legal aid in the case.

He also applied for a ban on identification of Barry in media reporting. Judge Kelleher declined his application and said the only order he would make was not identifying the alleged injured parties in the case.

