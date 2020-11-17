#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 17 November 2020
Sinn Féin seeks cross-party support to allow gardaí seize and retain quad and scrambler bikes

The motion also calls for greater garda training.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 1:12 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

SINN FÉIN IS seeking to pass legislation that would make it easier for gardaí to seize and detain scrambler bikes. 

Six people died in Ireland in incidents involving scrambler or quad bikes between 2014 and 2019, with three of those who died under the age of 18. 

Sinn Féin is tabling a motion this evening seeking to have the Dáil acknowledge that there is an issue and that new laws are required. 

The motion seeks support for the introduction of laws that would effectively allow gardaí to seize and keep the vehicles if they were being driven in a dangerous manner in a public place. 

The motion also calls for gardaí to be given the necessary resources and training to chase and apprehend people using scramblers unlawfully. 

Speaking this morning, Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly TD said that if a scrambler is currently seized by gardaí the individual can then retrieve the vehicle at a later date and that “this is something we need to end”. 

The issue of scrambler bikes has been raised numerous times in recent, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying last year that a cross-agency report recommended that “targeted measures” such as better education for young people about the use of the bikes should be rolled out, rather than any new legislation.

A previous Sinn Féin bill also sought to give gardaí similar powers that the new motion is proposing. 

Asked today about why legislation in this area has not been supported, Donnelly said today that there had been concerns it could have unintended consequences but he feels these are now addressed with the new proposal. 

“There was an issue in relation to the Road Traffic Act and how it would impact if we include public spaces and parks, but there is a section which we have put forward in the bill under the Public Order Act, which already defines parks and open spaces in the piece of legislation which we cover that part of the Road Traffic Act as well. So that’s why we feel that this would be different,” he said, 

“I’m really looking forward to the support this evening from all of the other parties. I think it’s something that most parties have looked at and have brought forward. And I would urge them to support us this evening.” 

