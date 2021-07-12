Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Thriller Pick

Atomic Blonde

E4 at 9pm Tuesday

MI6′s most lethal assassin is sent to Berlin to get a priceless dossier. She teams up with an embedded station chief to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Your Documentary Pick

Heist

Netflix from Wednesday

A new series chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

Your Matt Damon Pick

Jason Bourne

RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35

Occasional Dalkey resident Matt Damon returns to the lead role, and Paul Greengrass and his shaky camera are back too – what’s not to like?

Your Action Pick

Horizon Line

Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday

A former couple board a single-engine plane for a flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. Within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving them with no clue how to land the plane.

Your Tarantino Pick

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Netflix

Yes it’s overly-long, possibly not all in the best possible taste and full of eyeroll-inducing Tarantino clichés – but still very entertaining indeed.