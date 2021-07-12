#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 12 Jul 2021, 6:46 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Thriller Pick

Atomic Blonde

  • E4 at 9pm Tuesday

MI6′s most lethal assassin is sent to Berlin to get a priceless dossier. She teams up with an embedded station chief to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Your Documentary Pick

Heist

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A new series chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

Your Matt Damon Pick 

Jason Bourne

  • RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Occasional Dalkey resident Matt Damon returns to the lead role, and Paul Greengrass and his shaky camera are back too – what’s not to like? 

Your Action Pick

Horizon Line

  • Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

A former couple board a single-engine plane for a flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. Within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving them with no clue how to land the plane.  

Your Tarantino Pick

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood 

  • Netflix

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Yes it’s overly-long, possibly not all in the best possible taste and full of eyeroll-inducing Tarantino clichés – but still very entertaining indeed. 

