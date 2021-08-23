Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Comic Book Adventure Pick
Black Panther
- RTÉ 2 at 9pm today
After the death of his father, the king of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful enemy reappears, T’Challa is tested as he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.
Your Shark Thriller Pick
The Shallows
- E4 at 9pm Tuesday
Nancy is surfing on a secluded beach when she’s attacked by a great white shark. Though she is stranded only 200 yards from shore, survival proves to be the ultimate test of wills.
Your Documentary Pick
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Netflix from Wednesday
Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.
Your Drama Pick
Funny Cow
- RTÉ One at 9.35pm Friday
Maxine Peake plays the role of ‘Funny Cow’, a comedian who breaks through the glass ceiling of the all-male 1970s comedy circuit to rise to stardom.
Your Heist Thriller Pick
The Vault
- Amazon Prime Video from Friday
When an engineer learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final.
