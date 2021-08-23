#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 August 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 23 Aug 2021, 6:30 PM
19 minutes ago 1,020 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5529847

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comic Book Adventure Pick

Black Panther

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

After the death of his father, the king of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful enemy reappears, T’Challa is tested as he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Your Shark Thriller Pick

The Shallows

  • E4 at 9pm Tuesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Nancy is surfing on a secluded beach when she’s attacked by a great white shark. Though she is stranded only 200 yards from shore, survival proves to be the ultimate test of wills.

Your Documentary Pick

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Source: Netflix

Your Drama Pick

Funny Cow

  • RTÉ One at 9.35pm Friday

Source: eOne UK/YouTube

Maxine Peake plays the role of ‘Funny Cow’, a comedian who breaks through the glass ceiling of the all-male 1970s comedy circuit to rise to stardom.

Your Heist Thriller Pick

The Vault

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday 

Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

When an engineer learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final.

