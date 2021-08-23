Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comic Book Adventure Pick

Black Panther

RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

After the death of his father, the king of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful enemy reappears, T’Challa is tested as he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Your Shark Thriller Pick

The Shallows

E4 at 9pm Tuesday

Nancy is surfing on a secluded beach when she’s attacked by a great white shark. Though she is stranded only 200 yards from shore, survival proves to be the ultimate test of wills.

Your Documentary Pick

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Netflix from Wednesday

Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Source: Netflix

Your Drama Pick

Funny Cow

RTÉ One at 9.35pm Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Maxine Peake plays the role of ‘Funny Cow’, a comedian who breaks through the glass ceiling of the all-male 1970s comedy circuit to rise to stardom.

Your Heist Thriller Pick

The Vault

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

When an engineer learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final.