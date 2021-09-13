#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,925 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5547985

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Gambling Drama

Molly’s Game

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: STXfilms/YouTube

Based on a true story, Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) faces life in prison after running the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade. Her only ally is her defence lawyer, Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba). Directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Your Documentary Pick

Schumacher

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

 Featuring rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage, the documentary explores the many facets that defined this athlete and his meteoric rise in a challenging and dangerous sport. Directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech.

Your Musical Pick

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Inspired by true events, the movie follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their careers after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret ambition to become a drag queen. Also starring Sarah Lancashire and Richard E Grant, directed by Jonathan Butterell.

Your Classic Action Pick

The Specialist

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.50pm Friday

Source: Forever Cinematic Trailers/YouTube

May Munroe (Sharon Stone) hires former bomb expert Ray Quick (Sylvester Stallone) to help track down the gang responsible for the deaths of her parents. Directed by Luis Llosa.

Your Thriller Pick

The Man with the Iron Heart

  • RTÉ 2 ar 9.30pm on Saturday

Source: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube

A group of Czechoslovak Resistance fighters led by Jan Kubiš (Jack O’Connell) and Jozef Gabčík, (Jack Reynor) plan to assassinate high ranking German SS and police official, Reinhard Heydrich (Jason Clarke), making him the highest-ranking Nazi officer ever to be killed during World War II. Directed by Cédric Jimenez.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

