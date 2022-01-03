#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 3 Jan 2022, 6:00 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Critically Acclaimed Drama Pick

Joker

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm today

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Arthur Fleck is a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. One bad decision on his part brings about a chain of escalating events.

Your Musical Biographical Film Pick

Rocketman

  • FilmFour at 9pm on Tuesday

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Set to his most beloved songs, this film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. Starring Taron Egerton, directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Your Thriller Pick

The Call

  • Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

Source: Movieclips Coming Soon/YouTube

In order to save the life of a teenage girl who has been kidnapped, a 911 operator (Halle Berry) must confront a killer from her past. Directed by Brad Anderson.

Your Sci-Fi Thriller Pick

Mother/Android

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend (Algee Smith) desperately search for safety. Directed by Mattson Tomlin.

Your New Release Drama Pick

The Tender Bar

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Based on the best-selling memoir of JR Moehringer, Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan star in this story of a young boy’s journey to becoming a man, helped along by his uncle and the patrons of his bar. Directed by George Clooney.

