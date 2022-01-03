Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Critically Acclaimed Drama Pick

Joker

RTÉ One at 9.30pm today

Arthur Fleck is a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. One bad decision on his part brings about a chain of escalating events.

Your Musical Biographical Film Pick

Rocketman

FilmFour at 9pm on Tuesday

Set to his most beloved songs, this film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. Starring Taron Egerton, directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Your Thriller Pick

The Call

Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

In order to save the life of a teenage girl who has been kidnapped, a 911 operator (Halle Berry) must confront a killer from her past. Directed by Brad Anderson.

Your Sci-Fi Thriller Pick

Mother/Android

Netflix from Friday

In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend (Algee Smith) desperately search for safety. Directed by Mattson Tomlin.

Your New Release Drama Pick

The Tender Bar

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Based on the best-selling memoir of JR Moehringer, Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan star in this story of a young boy’s journey to becoming a man, helped along by his uncle and the patrons of his bar. Directed by George Clooney.