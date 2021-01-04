Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

The Railway Man

TG4 at 9pm today

Starring Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman and Stellan Skarsgard, the film – based on a true story – tells the story of a former prisoner of war who is haunted by nightmares about his experience.

His wife tracks down a fellow hostage so she can find out what happened to her husband and learns that the cruel Japanese officer who tortured him is still alive.

Your Documentary Pick

Surviving Death

Netflix from Wednesday

This series explores what it means to die and whether death is the end of our existence, weaving together new research with firsthand accounts from those who have had near death experiences.

Your New Release Pick

Pieces of a Woman

Netflix from Thursday

A heart-breaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by her grief.

Your Comedy Pick

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

E4 at 9pm on Thursday

A gym-owner learns he has just 30 days to pay off his mortgage if he wants to save his business. He gathers a ragtag group of his customers together to form a dodgeball team so they can compete in the US championships and win the money to pay off the bank.

Irish Production Pick

The Limit Of

RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Friday

Banker Laurence O’Fuarain becomes uncomfortable with his job when a family tragedy occurs at the hands of his employer. He decides it’s time for the bank to pay. Things turn dark when a co-worker confronts him about what he’s doing.

Feel Good Dog Film Pick

A Dog’s Purpose

Channel 4 at 1.55pm on Sunday

A loyal and devoted dog who reincarnates multiple times and shares his live with various different owners begins to understand his real purpose.