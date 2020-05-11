This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

A rom-com classic to some real Irish talent – here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 11 May 2020, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,038 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095746

FROM THRILLING SCI-FI to classic romantic comedies, we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

THRILLER PICK

Wind River (2017)

  • Tomorrow, FilmFour, 9pm. 

Source: KinoCheck International/YouTube

After the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation, a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) teams up with local game tracker (Jeremy Renner) to solve her murder. Soon, they realise their own lives are in danger. 

STREAMING PICK

Disturbia (2007)

  • Netflix

Source: TrailersPlaygroundHD/YouTube

Following his father’s death, Kale (Shia LaBeouf) attacks his Spanish teacher and is placed on house arrest – something that will now seem familiar to us all. He begins to watch his neighbours from his home and soon become suspicious that the man living next-door to him is a serial killer.

IRISH PICK

My Name is Emily (2015)

  • Friday, Virgin Media One, 10pm.

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

In this coming-of-age tale starring Irish actor Evanna Lynch, 14-year-old Emily Egan has her life turned upside-down when her father is committed to a psychiatric institution. 

Two years later she teams up with her classmate Arden – a half-English, awkward teenage boy who fancies her – for a road trip to bust her father out of the institution. 

SCI-FI PICK

The Martian (2015)

  • Friday, FilmFour, 9pm.

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

We might just have to include a Matt Damon film in this piece every week since he’s in lockdown in Ireland (and lots of his films are very, very good).

Presumed dead and left behind by his fellow astronauts on Mars, Damon’s character Mark Whatney has to find a way to survive while scientists back on Earth work to bring him home.

ROM-COM PICK

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

  • Sunday, Comedy Central, 7pm.

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

A classic and perfect watching for a Sunday evening in lockdown when all you want to do is relax and switch your brain off. Marisa (J-Lo) is a single mother living in New York City. She meets a rich politician while working as a maid in a posh hotel – he catches her trying on another guest’s clothes and mistakes her for a socialite.

And in the usual comforting predictability of romantic comedies, everything that could go wrong does go wrong but in the end they all live happily every after. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

