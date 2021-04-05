Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

First Man

TG4 today at 9.50pm

Focusing on astronaut Neil Armstrong, the movie tells the story of the sacrifices and the cost of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Pacific Rim: Uprising

FilmFour on Wednesday at 6.55pm

A decade after an army of robots was unleashed on the world, Jake Pentecost teams up with his estranged sister and former co-pilot to to stop a new threat.

Your Documentary Pick

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

Netflix from Wednesday

In 1990, two men dressed as cops conned their way into a Boston museum and stole a fortune in art. The four-part documentary covers the leads, dead ends and lucky breaks that characterised the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

Your Action Pick

Shooter

Virgin Media One on Friday at 9.30pm

A former sniper leaves the military after a mission goes bad. He is reluctantly pressed back into service, but finds himself double-crossed again.

Your Comedy Pick

Due Date

RTÉ 2 on Sunday at 9pm

A soon-to-be father gets himself banned from flying and has to race cross-country before his wife’s due date with a difficult passenger along for the ride.