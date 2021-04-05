#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 5 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,283 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5398816

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

First Man

  • TG4 today at 9.50pm

Focusing on astronaut Neil Armstrong, the movie tells the story of the sacrifices and the cost of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Pacific Rim: Uprising

  • FilmFour on Wednesday at 6.55pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

A decade after an army of robots was unleashed on the world, Jake Pentecost teams up with his estranged sister and former co-pilot to to stop a new threat.

Your Documentary Pick

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

In 1990, two men dressed as cops conned their way into a Boston museum and stole a fortune in art. The four-part documentary covers the leads, dead ends and lucky breaks that characterised the investigation of this still unsolved mystery. 

Your Action Pick

Shooter

  • Virgin Media One on Friday at 9.30pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A former sniper leaves the military after a mission goes bad. He is reluctantly pressed back into service, but finds himself double-crossed again.

Your Comedy Pick

Due Date

  • RTÉ 2 on Sunday at 9pm

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

A soon-to-be father gets himself banned from flying and has to race cross-country before his wife’s due date with a difficult passenger along for the ride.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie