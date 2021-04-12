#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 April 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 12 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Historical Drama Pick

Detroit

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

A raid by a rogue group of police officers in 1967 triggers large-scale riots across the city. Based on real events.

Your Romantic Thriller

Ride or Die

  • Netflix from Thursday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Rei helps the woman she has been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.

Your Throwback Action Thriller Pick

In the Line of Fire

  • RTÉ 2 at 10pm Friday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan was on President Kennedy’s detail when he was shot and is haunted by that day. When he finds out about an assassin’s plan to kill the current president, he is determined not to let history repeat itself.

Your Family Friendly Pick

Cinderella

  • RTÉ One at 6.30pm Saturday

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

When Ella’s father dies, she finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and two stepsisters. But she sees a spark of hope when the Palace invites all local maidens to attend a ball and a kindly old woman comes to her aid.

Your Irish Drama Pick

Rosie

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm Sunday

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

After the landlord sells her family’s rented home, leaving them homeless, Rosie fights to protect her children but is left with impossible choices.

