Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Historical Drama Pick

Detroit

TG4 at 9.30pm today

A raid by a rogue group of police officers in 1967 triggers large-scale riots across the city. Based on real events.

Your Romantic Thriller

Ride or Die

Netflix from Thursday

Rei helps the woman she has been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.

Your Throwback Action Thriller Pick

In the Line of Fire

RTÉ 2 at 10pm Friday

Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan was on President Kennedy’s detail when he was shot and is haunted by that day. When he finds out about an assassin’s plan to kill the current president, he is determined not to let history repeat itself.

Your Family Friendly Pick

Cinderella

RTÉ One at 6.30pm Saturday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When Ella’s father dies, she finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and two stepsisters. But she sees a spark of hope when the Palace invites all local maidens to attend a ball and a kindly old woman comes to her aid.

Your Irish Drama Pick

Rosie

RTÉ One at 9.30pm Sunday

After the landlord sells her family’s rented home, leaving them homeless, Rosie fights to protect her children but is left with impossible choices.