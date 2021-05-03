Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Irish Drama Pick
The Delinquent Season
- RTÉ One today at 9.30pm
Two married couples, who are friends with each other, live seemingly happy middle-class lives. One night a shocking incident sees their lives become intertwined and the cracks in their relationships begin to show.
Your Thriller Pick
Things Heard and Seen
- Netflix
A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.
Your True Crime Documentary Pick
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
- Netflix from Wednesday
The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.
Your Action Pick
Without Remorse
- Prime Video
An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.
Your Family-Friendly Pick
Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation
- RTÉ One at 6.35pm Saturday
Join Drac – and his monster family – on a luxury cruise ship where Drac aims to take a break from providing vacations for everyone else at his hotel. It’s smooth sailing at first, but the dream holiday soon turns into a nightmare.
