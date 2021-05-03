Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Irish Drama Pick

The Delinquent Season

RTÉ One today at 9.30pm

Two married couples, who are friends with each other, live seemingly happy middle-class lives. One night a shocking incident sees their lives become intertwined and the cracks in their relationships begin to show.

Your Thriller Pick

Things Heard and Seen

Netflix

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.

Your True Crime Documentary Pick

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Netflix from Wednesday

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

Your Action Pick

Without Remorse

Prime Video

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

RTÉ One at 6.35pm Saturday

Join Drac – and his monster family – on a luxury cruise ship where Drac aims to take a break from providing vacations for everyone else at his hotel. It’s smooth sailing at first, but the dream holiday soon turns into a nightmare.