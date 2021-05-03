#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 3 May 2021, 6:30 PM
40 minutes ago 3,831 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424767

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.  

Your Irish Drama Pick

The Delinquent Season

  • RTÉ One today at 9.30pm

Two married couples, who are friends with each other, live seemingly happy middle-class lives. One night a shocking incident sees their lives become intertwined and the cracks in their relationships begin to show. 

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

Your Thriller Pick

Things Heard and Seen

  • Netflix

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.

Your True Crime Documentary Pick

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

Your Action Pick

Without Remorse

  • Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm Saturday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Join Drac – and his monster family – on a luxury cruise ship where Drac aims to take a break from providing vacations for everyone else at his hotel. It’s smooth sailing at first, but the dream holiday soon turns into a nightmare.

