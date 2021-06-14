Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Period Drama Pick
Operation Finale
- TG4 at 9.30pm today
During a covert mission in 1960, a Mossad agent infiltrated Argentina and captured Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.
Your Rom-Com Pick
Crazy, Stupid, Love
- RTÉ One at 9.35pm Wednesday
Straight-laced Cal Weaver thinks he is living the dream with a good job, nice house, great kids and marriage to his high school sweetheart – until he learns his wife cheated on him and wants a divorce. Now spending his evenings sulking at a local bar, he is taken on as protégé to a handsome player
Your Just-In-Time-For-Father’s-Day Pick
Fatherhood
- Netflix from Friday
After the sudden death of his wife, a new father tries to cope with raising his baby girl alone as he struggles through his own heartbreak.
Your Tear-Jerking Drama Pick
Our Friend
- Prime Video from Friday
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Based on a true story, the Teague family’s world is turned upside down when wife and mother Nicole (Dakota Johnson) receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. She and her husband Matt (Casey Affleck) finds unexpected support in their best friend (Jason Segel), who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home.
Your Comic Drama Pick
Lady Bird
- RTÉ One at 9.30pm Sunday
Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson fights against, but is exactly like, her loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mother, a nurse who is working tirelessly to keep her family afloat.
COMMENTS (4)