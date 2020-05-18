Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

FROM AWARD-WINNERS to a courtroom thriller, we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.
A comedy
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Tonight, Sky 1, 9pm
One to watch after the kids have gone to bed, or without your parents. A showcase of pure US humour with an enjoyable cast, this comedy tells the age-old tale of how to rebound from a break-up. Russell Brand’s character is all the more fun for how close to the bone (sorry) it is.
A quirky movie
Grand Budapest Hotel
- Tuesday, Film 4, 9pm
Unique, funny, dramatic, and Ralph Fiennes stars in it. What more do you want.
An Oscar-winning film
Spotlight
- Friday night, BBC2, 11.20pm
It’s a gruelling watch, but a powerful story of a past that we are still fighting to remedy: the history of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. A powerful portrayal of the victims of sexual abuse, of how such serious accusations are first received by a team of journalists, and of the terrifying realisation of the scale of the tragedy they had unearthed.
A thrilling drama
Presumed Innocent
- Saturday morning, RTÉ One. 12.15am
This one is worth recording. Harrison Ford plays an attorney who becomes the chief suspect in the murder of his colleague – a woman with whom he was having an affair. Ford plays the part brilliantly, and the suspense created by Alan J Pakula, director of All the President’s Men, twists through every scene until the end.
Streaming pick, and it’s a classic
Out Of Africa
A beautiful film featuring two of the greatest actors to grace the big screen: Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. Loosely based on an autobiography, it tells the story of a woman married to a horrible baron, who falls for the exciting, sensitive and dashing Redford in the sun soaked setting of Nairobi.
And finally … one to avoid
Cowboys and Aliens
- Thursday, Film 4, 6.45pm
The title alone would make you cynical enough about the film industry to never watch a movie again.
