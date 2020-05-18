This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 May, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From an Oscar winner to a Harrison Ford thriller, here’s a list of top films to watch this week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 18 May 2020, 6:00 PM
55 minutes ago 5,807 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5101551

FROM AWARD-WINNERS to a courtroom thriller, we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

A comedy

Forgetting Sarah Marshall 

  • Tonight, Sky 1, 9pm

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

One to watch after the kids have gone to bed, or without your parents. A showcase of pure US humour with an enjoyable cast, this comedy tells the age-old tale of how to rebound from a break-up. Russell Brand’s character is all the more fun for how close to the bone (sorry) it is.

A quirky movie

Grand Budapest Hotel

  • Tuesday, Film 4, 9pm 

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

Unique, funny, dramatic, and Ralph Fiennes stars in it. What more do you want.

An Oscar-winning film

Spotlight 

  • Friday night, BBC2, 11.20pm

Source: Open Road Films/YouTube

It’s a gruelling watch, but a powerful story of a past that we are still fighting to remedy: the history of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. A powerful portrayal of the victims of sexual abuse, of how such serious accusations are first received by a team of journalists, and of the terrifying realisation of the scale of the tragedy they had unearthed.

A thrilling drama

Presumed Innocent

  • Saturday morning, RTÉ One. 12.15am

PI Source: Movie poster

This one is worth recording. Harrison Ford plays an attorney who becomes the chief suspect in the murder of his colleague – a woman with whom he was having an affair. Ford plays the part brilliantly, and the suspense created by Alan J Pakula, director of All the President’s Men, twists through every scene until the end. 

Streaming pick, and it’s a classic

Out Of Africa

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

A beautiful film featuring two of the greatest actors to grace the big screen: Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. Loosely based on an autobiography, it tells the story of a woman married to a horrible baron, who falls for the exciting, sensitive and dashing Redford in the sun soaked setting of Nairobi.

And finally … one to avoid 

Cowboys and Aliens

  • Thursday, Film 4, 6.45pm 

Source: IGN/YouTube

The title alone would make you cynical enough about the film industry to never watch a movie again.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

