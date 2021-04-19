#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 April 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Sci-Fi Pick

Palm Springs

  • Available on Amazon Prime

Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

Your Action Thriller

Sicario

  • Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

Source: Movieclips Coming Soon/YouTube

An idealistic FBI is enlisted by a government task force to help in the escalating war against drops at the border area between Mexico and the US. 

Your Family Friendly Pick

Despicable Me 2

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

A new criminal comes to town and the Anti-Villain League decides to hire Gru to help fight him off. Gru initially refuses, but he eventually agrees after his aide goes back to his evil ways. 

Your Drama Pick

The Big Short

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm on Sunday

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

During the mid-2000s, a few financial experts observe the instability in the US housing market and predict its collapse. During their research, they discover the flaws and corruption within the system. 

Your Historical Pick

Michael Collins

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sunday

Source: thecultbox/YouTube

Revolutionary and politician Michael Collins leads the Irish Republican Army with the help of Eamon de Valera and Harry Boland in a battle for Ireland’s independence from Britain. 

