Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Sci-Fi Pick

Palm Springs

Available on Amazon Prime

Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

Your Action Thriller

Sicario

Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

An idealistic FBI is enlisted by a government task force to help in the escalating war against drops at the border area between Mexico and the US.

Your Family Friendly Pick

Despicable Me 2

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

A new criminal comes to town and the Anti-Villain League decides to hire Gru to help fight him off. Gru initially refuses, but he eventually agrees after his aide goes back to his evil ways.

Your Drama Pick

The Big Short

RTÉ 2 at 9pm on Sunday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

During the mid-2000s, a few financial experts observe the instability in the US housing market and predict its collapse. During their research, they discover the flaws and corruption within the system.

Your Historical Pick

Michael Collins

RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sunday

Revolutionary and politician Michael Collins leads the Irish Republican Army with the help of Eamon de Valera and Harry Boland in a battle for Ireland’s independence from Britain.