Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

FROM FAMILY FAVOURITES to late-night cult hits – we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Bank Holiday family favourite

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Today, BBC One, 1.40pm

Source: Paramount Pictures

Indy’s dad (Sean Connery) has been kidnapped by Nazis – but that’s a relatively minor consideration in the grand scheme of things as far as this movie is concerned. Get the popcorn on standby now.

Compulsory seasonal viewing

Micheal Collins

Tonight, RTÉ One. 9.30pm

Source: Warner Bros

Complain all you like about Julia Roberts’ Irish accent, if you happen to tune in at any point it’s impossible not to watch a TV airing of Neil Jordan’s 1996 classic through to the end.

Friday night drama

Detroit

Friday night, RTÉ 2. 9.45pm

Kathryn Bigelow’s hugely acclaimed fact-based drama set during the 1967 Detroit riots gets a first Irish TV outing.

Classic pick

Doctor Zhivago

RTÉ One, 1.30pm. Saturday

Source: MGM

Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star in David Lean’s epic adaptation the novel. A tale of a passionate love affair set against the backdrop of the First World War and the Bolshevik revolution. It clocks in at three-and-a-quarter hours – so that’s Saturday sorted.

Streaming pick

The Death of Stalin

Netflix

Staying in Russia, one of the major events in the country’s 20th Century history gets the Armando Ianucci treatment here – as the creator of Veep and an eclectic cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin and Paul Whitehouse tackle the events surrounding the dictator’s death and its aftermath.

Late night pick

The Cabin in the Woods

Wednesday, 11.15pm. Film Four

Five friends head off to a secluded cabin for the weekend – but what terrors lurk in the woods? It would be hard to come up with a more clichéd set up for a horror movie, but the twists keep coming on in this one. Co-written by Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.

And finally … one to avoid

Independence Day: Resurgence

Thursday, 9pm. Film Four

Will Smith had the good sense to skip this one. Perhaps you should too.