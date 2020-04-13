This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 April, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From Indiana Jones to the Irish TV premiere of Detroit – here are our picks for the next seven days.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 13 Apr 2020, 1:15 PM
46 minutes ago 7,311 Views 6 Comments
FROM FAMILY FAVOURITES to late-night cult hits – we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Bank Holiday family favourite 

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

  • Today, BBC One, 1.40pm 

ind1 Source: Paramount Pictures

Indy’s dad (Sean Connery) has been kidnapped by Nazis – but that’s a relatively minor consideration in the grand scheme of things as far as this movie is concerned. Get the popcorn on standby now. 

Compulsory seasonal viewing 

Micheal Collins

  • Tonight, RTÉ One. 9.30pm 

collins Source: Warner Bros

Complain all you like about Julia Roberts’ Irish accent, if you happen to tune in at any point it’s impossible not to watch a TV airing of Neil Jordan’s 1996 classic through to the end. 

Friday night drama  

Detroit

  • Friday night, RTÉ 2. 9.45pm  

Source: Annapurna Pictures/YouTube

Kathryn Bigelow’s hugely acclaimed fact-based drama set during the 1967 Detroit riots gets a first Irish TV outing. 

Classic pick 

Doctor Zhivago 

  • RTÉ One, 1.30pm. Saturday 

dr Source: MGM

Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star in David Lean’s epic adaptation the novel. A tale of a passionate love affair set against the backdrop of the First World War and the Bolshevik revolution. It clocks in at three-and-a-quarter hours – so that’s Saturday sorted. 

Streaming pick 

The Death of Stalin 

  • Netflix 

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

Staying in Russia, one of the major events in the country’s 20th Century history gets the Armando Ianucci treatment here – as the creator of Veep and an eclectic cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin and Paul Whitehouse tackle the events surrounding the dictator’s death and its aftermath. 

Late night pick 

The Cabin in the Woods 

  • Wednesday, 11.15pm. Film Four 

Source: IGN/YouTube

Five friends head off to a secluded cabin for the weekend – but what terrors lurk in the woods? It would be hard to come up with a more clichéd set up for a horror movie, but the twists keep coming on in this one. Co-written by Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon. 

And finally … one to avoid 

Independence Day: Resurgence 

Thursday, 9pm. Film Four 

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Will Smith had the good sense to skip this one. Perhaps you should too.  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

