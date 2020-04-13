Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

FROM FAMILY FAVOURITES to late-night cult hits – we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.
Bank Holiday family favourite
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Today, BBC One, 1.40pm
Indy’s dad (Sean Connery) has been kidnapped by Nazis – but that’s a relatively minor consideration in the grand scheme of things as far as this movie is concerned. Get the popcorn on standby now.
Compulsory seasonal viewing
Micheal Collins
- Tonight, RTÉ One. 9.30pm
Complain all you like about Julia Roberts’ Irish accent, if you happen to tune in at any point it’s impossible not to watch a TV airing of Neil Jordan’s 1996 classic through to the end.
Friday night drama
Detroit
- Friday night, RTÉ 2. 9.45pm
Kathryn Bigelow’s hugely acclaimed fact-based drama set during the 1967 Detroit riots gets a first Irish TV outing.
Classic pick
Doctor Zhivago
- RTÉ One, 1.30pm. Saturday
Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star in David Lean’s epic adaptation the novel. A tale of a passionate love affair set against the backdrop of the First World War and the Bolshevik revolution. It clocks in at three-and-a-quarter hours – so that’s Saturday sorted.
Streaming pick
The Death of Stalin
- Netflix
Staying in Russia, one of the major events in the country’s 20th Century history gets the Armando Ianucci treatment here – as the creator of Veep and an eclectic cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin and Paul Whitehouse tackle the events surrounding the dictator’s death and its aftermath.
Late night pick
The Cabin in the Woods
- Wednesday, 11.15pm. Film Four
Five friends head off to a secluded cabin for the weekend – but what terrors lurk in the woods? It would be hard to come up with a more clichéd set up for a horror movie, but the twists keep coming on in this one. Co-written by Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.
And finally … one to avoid
Independence Day: Resurgence
Thursday, 9pm. Film FourSource: 20th Century Studios/YouTube
Will Smith had the good sense to skip this one. Perhaps you should too.
