Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

FROM HOLLYWOOD ACTION films to hard-hitting social dramas - we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your Drama Pick

Philomena

Sunday, BBC One, 10.30pm

The true story of Philomena Lee starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan. Decades after being forced to give up her infant son, Lee enlists the help of an investigative journalist to track him down.

Your Comedy Pick

The Big Sick

Friday, RTÉ One, 12.05am

Based on the real-life romance between Pakistani-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and student Emily Gordon, the pair fall in love but struggle while coping with Emily’s mysterious illness and their families’ cultural clash.

Your Family Pick

The Good Dinosaur

Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

A rainstorm separates Arlo, a young Apatosaurus, from his family. While travelling through a harsh landscape, he befriends Spot who helps him reunite with his family. One for yourselves and the kids of a Saturday evening.

Trashy but enjoyable pick of the week

True Lies

Tonight, Film Four, 9pm

A fearless, globe-trotting, terrorist-battling secret agent (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has his life turned upside down when he discovers his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) might be having an affair with a used-car salesman while terrorists smuggle nuclear war heads into the United States.

Now if that doesn’t catch your attention…

Streaming pick

What We Do In The Shadows

Netflix

From Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Flight of the Concords’ Jemaine Clement comes the story of four vampires living together in New Zealand told in documentary style. “Vampires don’t do dishes”.

Finally…one to avoid this week

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Wednesday, Film Four, 5.55pm

Directed by Michael Bay. Not as bad as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen but best avoided all the same.