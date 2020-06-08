This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From leave-your-brain-at-the-door action to award winners– here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 8 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
36 minutes ago 3,045 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5117243

FROM HOLLYWOOD ACTION films to hard-hitting social dramas - we’ve been sifting through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your Drama Pick

Philomena 

  • Sunday, BBC One, 10.30pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

The true story of Philomena Lee starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan. Decades after being forced to give up her infant son, Lee enlists the help of an investigative journalist to track him down. 

Your Comedy Pick

The Big Sick

  • Friday, RTÉ One, 12.05am

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Based on the real-life romance between Pakistani-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and student Emily Gordon, the pair fall in love but struggle while coping with Emily’s mysterious illness and their families’ cultural clash. 

Your Family Pick

The Good Dinosaur 

  • Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Source: Pixar/YouTube

A rainstorm separates Arlo, a young Apatosaurus, from his family. While travelling through a harsh landscape, he befriends Spot who helps him reunite with his family. One for yourselves and the kids of a Saturday evening. 

Trashy but enjoyable pick of the week 

True Lies

  • Tonight, Film Four, 9pm

B004LQI0KQ_TrueLies_UXFX1._V391273512_SX1080_ Source: Universal Pictures

A fearless, globe-trotting, terrorist-battling secret agent (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has his life turned upside down when he discovers his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) might be having an affair with a used-car salesman while terrorists smuggle nuclear war heads into the United States. 

Now if that doesn’t catch your attention…

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Streaming pick

What We Do In The Shadows 

  • Netflix

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

From Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Flight of the Concords’ Jemaine Clement comes the story of four vampires living together in New Zealand told in documentary style. “Vampires don’t do dishes”. 

Finally…one to avoid this week 

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

  • Wednesday, Film Four, 5.55pm

Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

Directed by Michael Bay. Not as bad as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen but best avoided all the same. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie