Quiz: How much do you know about sea shanties?

A RESURGENCE of sea shanties has been bubbling away in the corners of the internet for some time now. This week, it exploded into the mainstream.

Performances of sea shanties have become commonplace in recent weeks on the short-form video platform TikTok. It can be traced back to a 26-year-old Scottish man performing a 19th-century folksong from New Zealand.

Are you bewildered by what you’ve just read? That’s okay. You can find out more about this phenomenon here and here - or, perhaps, just try your hand at this quiz.

