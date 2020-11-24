Wildlife service investigates reports of 'beheaded' seals on Kerry beach

THE NATIONAL PARKS and Wildlife Service has launched an investigation into the discovery of dead seals on Banna Beach, Co Kerry in recent weeks.

The NPWS said it has visited the scene and will issue further comment in due course.

One woman told Radio Kerry that she discovered a number of dead seals on Banna Beach that appeared to have been “beheaded”.

She said she was concerned about the frequency in which she was discovering seal carcases in the last two weeks.

“I’ve just been on my walk and come across it on a number of occasions over a short space of time, and that strikes as there’s something else going on,” she said.

“The heads of the seals seemed to have been removed. The first time that I saw one a couple of weeks ago I thought maybe a dog or something had eaten it but just having seen the two again that I came across this weekend it does look like from what I can see that that’s what happened.

“They seem to have been more cleanly taken off.”

The NPWS thanked the members of the public who have reported these incidents, “and always encourages the public to report such sightings to them”.

In Ireland, Grey seals are a protected species under the Irish Wildlife Act, 1976 and The EU’s Marine Mammal Protection Act, 1972.