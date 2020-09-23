#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Taoiseach backs investigation into loyalist murder of Louth man

Seamus Ludlow was killed on his way home from a pub in Dundalk in 1976.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,195 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213326
Solicitor Gavin Booth, and cousins Michael Donegan and Eileen Boland, family of Seamus Ludlow, speaking to the media.
Image: PA
Solicitor Gavin Booth, and cousins Michael Donegan and Eileen Boland, family of Seamus Ludlow, speaking to the media.
Solicitor Gavin Booth, and cousins Michael Donegan and Eileen Boland, family of Seamus Ludlow, speaking to the media.
Image: PA

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the Irish Government will support any investigation into the loyalist murder of a Louth man 44 years ago.

An independent cross-border investigation will be carried out into the murder of Seamus Ludlow, 47, a forestry worker, who was killed on his way home from a pub in Dundalk in 1976.

Ludlow’s family have led a campaign spanning decades to find the truth of the events surrounding his murder.

The investigation will be led by Jon Boutcher, a former police chief in England who heads Operation Kenova, involving a number of high-profile murders during the Troubles.

It is understood the investigation will form part of the wider Barnard Review into a notorious loyalist murder gang that operated from a farmhouse in Glenanne, Co Armagh.

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí O Murchú called for the Taoiseach to commit Government support to Mr Ludlow’s family.

“Seamus Ludlow was a man who was killed in May 1976 outside Dundalk by loyalists, including members of the British Army,” the Louth TD told the Dáil today.

“Yesterday, we heard the news that Jon Boutcher will lead a cross-border investigation, that is an investigation involving the North and South.

“There were absolute failings on the part of the Garda, RUC and politicians north and south.

“We have all seen ‘Unquiet Graves’ in the past while and know the reality of British collusion.

“We know the reality of the operation of death squads.

“The Ludlow family has been failed miserably and told lies. It has experienced nothing but failed investigations and even failures in this House.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martin said that Irish governments have “successively been supporting” the case of Mr Ludlow.

“In fact, the Irish Government, in terms of all parties, has probably been the one that has honoured its commitments under the Good Friday Agreement as regards legacy issues,” Martin added.

“I am also well aware of the murderous work of the Glenanne gang, the deeply poisonous legacy it left and the degree of collusion involved.

“We are, and will remain, committed as a Government to getting through it and getting all groups involved who have lost loved ones as result of violence, terror and murder.”

Ludlow’s family has long maintained he was an innocent victim of a loyalist death squad comprising Red Hand Commando operatives and two members of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR), who travelled from Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland to commit the murder.

Family solicitor Gavin Booth also confirmed new evidence that has emerged in recent weeks is with Boutcher’s team.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie