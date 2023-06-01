Five Hezbollah members before court accused of killing Private Séan Rooney

A MILITARY JUDGE has accused five members of Hezbollah of killing Irish United Nations peacekeeper Séan Rooney in December last year.

Private Rooney (23) was killed and three others were injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the coastal village of Al-Aqbiya, a Hezbollah stronghold in the south of the Mediterranean country.

The investigating judge in the military tribunal for the case, issued a 30-page indictment accusing five Hezbollah members of “forming a group of malefactors to commit a crime”, a judicial official told AFP.

Mohammad Ayyad, who is the only man already in custody after Hezbollah handed him over to the army in December, is accused along with four other members of the group of “intentional homicide”.

Under Lebanese law, such crimes are punishable by death, the official said, adding that Sawan had referred them to military court and shared the indictment with the UNIFIL.

Footage from surveillance cameras near the scene of the incident “clearly shows the patrol being attacked by armed men from all sides”, the document read.

“Some of them could be heard saying ‘we are Hezbollah’ and using walkie-talkies to communicate,” the indictment added.

Advertisement

Hezbollah has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, and its security chief Wafic Safa has described the killing as “unintentional”.

In January, Lebanon had charged seven people, including Ayyad, for participating in the attack.

Ayyad was charged at the time “with killing the Irish soldier and attempting to kill his three comrades by shooting them with a machine gun”, an official had told AFP.

Lebanon had also charged six fugitives “for uttering threats with an illegal weapon, destroying the UNIFIL vehicle and intimidating its passengers”.

The incident happened when a convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel from the 121st Infantry Battalion was travelling to the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Private Rooney (23) was killed in the incident and Trooper Shane Kearney was seriously injured, while two other soldiers received minor injuries.

UNIFIL, made up of some 10,000 peacekeepers, has been deployed since 1978 to act as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, which remain technically in a state of war.

– © AFP 2023