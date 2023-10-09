Labour loses second TD in matter of days as Séan Sherlock says he will not run in next election

CORK TD SÉAN Sherlock has announced today that he will not contest the next general election.

His announcement follows the redrawing of a number of electoral constituencies in August by the Electoral Commission.

At the time, Sherlock, whose Mallow base was transferred from Cork East to Cork North Central said that he would either run in Cork North Central, or not run at all.

Speaking in September, Sherlock said it felt like “years and years of work” put in by himself and his late father was “just literally gone in one fell swoop”.

In a statement released today, Sherlock, 50, said it has been the privilege of his life to serve as a public representative for over 20 years and that the decision was difficult and made with “a heavy heart”.

Sherlock became a town councillor for Mallow in 2003 and then served as a Cork county councillor before becoming a TD for Cork East from 2007.

He said today: “I am deeply grateful to the people of Cork East for re-electing me in each subsequent election on both good days and bad for The Labour Party.

“My entry to politics followed in the footsteps of my late father, Joe. I am proud to have continued his hard work serving the people of Cork East as a Councillor, TD and Minister of State.”

During 2011 to 2016, Sherlock served as a Minister of State in the Department of Education; the Department of Jobs; and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He acknowledged today the role the constituency redraw had on his decision to not run again, saying:

“It would be wrong of me to pretend that the recent publication of the Electoral Commission’s Constituency Report 2023 has not influenced my decision. It has.

“The Commission had a difficult job to do, but the impact on Mallow and Cork East has been profound.”

Sherlock added: “I always anticipated some change to our constituency, but the scale of that change is so extensive that it caused me to reflect on my own political future.

“I have never been afraid of a political challenge and have fought difficult elections successfully. However this time I had to weigh up the splintering of the areas I have represented and worked hard for over the last 20 years across two constituencies and the immense challenge of trying to get elected in an entirely new constituency.”

Referencing his three young children, Sherlock said he decided now is the time to step aside.

“I know that there are positive days ahead for the party. Labour is needed in Irish politics,” Sherlock added.

He plans to now focus on helping local election candidates in Cork ahead of the next local election.

“The Sherlock family, whether through my late father, Joe, my sister Úna or through my own work, have always sought to serve the people to the best of our ability.

“Mallow is my home. It is where I live, where I work, and where I raise my family.

“I will continue to represent and play my part to make North and East Cork the best possible place to live and give those without a voice a way to be heard, until my final day in Dáil Éireann,” Sherlock said.

Sherlock’s decision to step aside at the next election comes just days after former Labour leader Brendan Howlin also announced that he would not run again.

Howlin, has been a TD for the Wexford constituency since 1987 and served as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform from 2011 to 2016.

At the last election Labour secured just six seats under Howlin’s leadership with some of its more prominent parliamentary figures, including Joan Bruton and Jan O’Sullivan, losing their seats.