RTÉ's new man in London will be a familiar face to most

RTÉ NEWS HAS announced that Sean Whelan is its news London correspondent.

Whelan takes over the role after almost nine years as Economics correspondent and 28 years with RTÉ.

The London position is currently held by Fiona Mitchell who took over the role in November 2014 after RTÉ reversed a previous decision to close its London office.

Mitchell’s four-year tenure has coincided with a historic period in the UK following the referendum decision to leave the European Union and the subsequent negotiations that have still yet to lead to Brexit.

Mitchell will continue to work with RTÉ News following her departure from the London desk with RTÉ’s managing director of news Jon Williams paying tribute to her work over the previous four years.

“Fiona has been a vital presence on air and online as Britain has tried to navigate the Brexit process. She’s been tireless in tracking every twist and turn at Westminster, as well as covering terror attacks in London and Manchester and dozens of other stories – we could not have been better served,” Williams said today.

Whelan is a recognisable figure within Irish households following decades of reporting with RTÉ that has seen him in various overseas postings, including in Brussels and in Hong Kong and Bosnia as deputy foreign editor.

Whelan was Europe Editor for ten years and said today that he is keen to again be focusing on European matters as part of Brexit.

I am really grateful to be given this opportunity to get into the heart of a massive running story – the unfolding of Brexit and the changing relationships between Ireland, the UK and the EU that it is bringing about.

“What’s going on right now in our next door neighbour’s is a really important piece in the story of our own country, and for a journalist it’s a great privilege to be able to work on it.”