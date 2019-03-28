This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ's new man in London will be a familiar face to most

Sean Whelan takes over as London correspondent from Fiona Mitchell.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 3:57 PM
32 minutes ago 4,200 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4565427
Whelan has been with RTÉ for 28 years.
Image: RTÉ
Whelan has been with RTÉ for 28 years.
Whelan has been with RTÉ for 28 years.
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ NEWS HAS announced that Sean Whelan is its news London correspondent. 

Whelan takes over the role after almost nine years as Economics correspondent and 28 years with RTÉ.

The London position is currently held by Fiona Mitchell who took over the role in November 2014 after RTÉ reversed a previous decision to close its London office.   

Mitchell’s four-year tenure has coincided with a historic period in the UK following the referendum decision to leave the European Union and the subsequent negotiations that have still yet to lead to Brexit. 

Mitchell will continue to work with RTÉ News following her departure from the London desk with RTÉ’s managing director of news Jon Williams paying tribute to her work over the previous four years. 

“Fiona has been a vital presence on air and online as Britain has tried to navigate the Brexit process. She’s been tireless in tracking every twist and turn at Westminster, as well as covering terror attacks in London and Manchester and dozens of other stories – we could not have been better served,” Williams said today. 

Whelan is a recognisable figure within Irish households following decades of reporting with RTÉ that has seen him in various overseas postings, including in Brussels and in Hong Kong and Bosnia as deputy foreign editor. 

Whelan was Europe Editor for ten years and said today that he is keen to again be focusing on European matters as part of Brexit. 

I am really grateful to be given this opportunity to get into the heart of a massive running story – the unfolding of Brexit and the changing relationships between Ireland, the UK and the EU that it is bringing about.

“What’s going on right now in our next door neighbour’s is a really important piece in the story of our own country, and for a journalist it’s a great privilege to be able to work on it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply shocking': Housing Minister slammed as number of homeless people passes 10,000 for first time
    70,844  129
    2
    		Indicative votes result: MPs vote against all 8 Brexit options, including a no-deal
    53,126  64
    3
    		Theresa May tells MPs she 'won't stand in way' of next leader, but DUP stands firm
    50,843  60
    Fora
    1
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    150  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		James Power had a better story than most for his Leaving Cert Irish oral examiner
    51,762  5
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    49,256  35
    3
    		Montenegro defender slams Liverpool's Henderson for 'ugly and disrespectful' jersey jibe
    24,996  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 books to stick on your reading list for April
    3,882  0
    2
    		Kerry Katona said Victoria Beckham reached out to her after her split with Brian McFadden... it's the Dredge
    2,577  0
    3
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    2,101  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    EU
    May seeks permission to hold third vote on Brexit deal amid political deadlock
    May seeks permission to hold third vote on Brexit deal amid political deadlock
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie