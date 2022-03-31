Hugo MacNeill narrowly in the lead after first count of Seanad by-election

FORMER IRISH RUGBY player Hugo MacNeill is in the lead at the Seanad by-election following the first count.

MacNeill, the current leading candidate for the vacant seat with 2,068 votes, is a former Irish Rugby international player and chairman of the British-Irish Association.

Tom Clonan, security specialist and columnist with The Journal, is following closely behind with 1,947 votes.

Psychologist Maureen Gaffney is in third place with 1,882 votes. Former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is close behind with 1,766.

This is followed by Trinity PHD student Ursula Quill, Kildare businessman Aubrey McCarthy and DCU assistant professor Sadhbh O’Neill.

The by-election is being held to fill the vacant Trinity seat caused by Ivana Bacik’s election to the Dáil.

TD Bacik was elected last year in the Dublin Bay South constituency by-election. She was last week confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party following the resignation of Alan Kelly.

There are 17 candidates vying for the vacant Seanad seat. Over 67,000 Trinity graduates are registered to vote.

Ballot papers were issued to registered electors in February and polls closed yesterday.