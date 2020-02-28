This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FG's Kate O'Connell and Catherine Byrne lose out on Seanad nomination, but FF women TDs get the nod

The Seanad election takes place on 30 March.

By Christina Finn Friday 28 Feb 2020, 3:05 PM
48 minutes ago 6,708 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5025641
Kate O'Connell has lost out on a nomination for the Seanad. She failed to be re-elected in the Dublin Bay South area.
Image: Niall Carson
Kate O'Connell has lost out on a nomination for the Seanad. She failed to be re-elected in the Dublin Bay South area.
Kate O'Connell has lost out on a nomination for the Seanad. She failed to be re-elected in the Dublin Bay South area.
Image: Niall Carson

TWO FORMER FINE Gael TDs Kate O’Connell and Catherine Byrne have failed to secure a nomination from their party to run in the Seanad election.

Fine Gael’s national executive met last night to finalise its list of what are dubbed as “inside” nominations, selecting 13 nominees. 

An “inside” nomination requires the backing of four TDs or Senators, as explained here in TheJournal.ie’s guide to the Seanad elections.

While there had been speculation after the election that some ministers would look to the Seanad for a seat, Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O’Connor have ruled themselves out of the contest. 

The Seanad election takes place on 30 March.

There are 60 senator seats up for grabs. The Taoiseach gets to nominate 11 senators. while 43 are voted on by incoming/sitting TDs, outgoing senators, and councillors.

NUI and University of Dublin graduates elect six senators. 

Following the fall out of the election, a number of TDs who lost their seats are looking to secure a place in the Seanad.

Three female Fianna Fáil TDs that lost their seats in the last general election have managed to secure nominations for a seat. 

Former Fianna Fail TDs for Kildare South, Fiona O’Loughlin, Lisa Chambers of Mayo and Margaret Murphy-O’Mahony of Cork South-West are all vying for a seat. 

brexit Lisa Chambers speaking at Leinster House in Dublin Source: PA

Fine Gael made its final decision on who is getting a nomination at its party’s Executive Council meeting last night.

These include Tom Neville of Limerick and John McGahon of Louth for the Cultural and Educational Panel. 

For the Agricultural Panel, the party has selected Aisling Dolan of Roscommon-Galway and former Michael D’Arcy of Wexford. 

Joe O’Reilly of Cavan-Monaghan and Jerry Buttimer of Cork South Central have been nominated for the Labour Panel, as has John Cummins of Waterford.

The nods for the Administrative Panel from the party includes Noel Rock  of Dublin North West, Garret Ahearn of Tipperary and Emer Currie of Dublin West. 

Related Read

16.02.20 Your Seanad election guide: How you can (or why you can't) vote for the next batch of senators

The Industrial and Commercial Panel nominees from Fine Gael include John Paul O’Shea of Cork North West, Michael Carrigy of Longford-Westmeath, and Sharon Tolan of Louth-Meath East. 

Former Fine Gael TDs who lost their seats, chief whip Seán Kyne and Carlow TD Pat Deering, have already received nominations from outside bodies. 

Fianna Fáil is yet to finalise its own list. 

It is expected that most Fianna Fáil TDs who lost their seats in the recent general election are expected to be nominated. 

Former frontbench Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has already been nominated by the Restaurant Association. 

Former TD for Cork East TD Kevin O’Keeffe has also been nominated on the Agricultural Panel. 

A number of other former TDs are also expected to get a nomination. These include former TD for Roscommon-Galway Eugene Murphy, as well as former Meath West TD Shane Cassells. Pat Casey in Wicklow is also expected to receive an inside nomination, having lost his seat in the election. 

The former Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger is also contesting the Seanad election after losing her seat in Dublin West. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie