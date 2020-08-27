Search continues for angler who went missing off Kerry coast last night

A SEARCH IS still underway for a man who went missing off the coast in Kerry last night.

The man, who is believed to be an angler, went missing off the coast at north Kerry Head near Tralee after 8.30pm last night.

His brother was also swept into the water, but managed to make it back to shore. The two had been fishing off the rocks when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed at 5pm that the search for the angler was still ongoing.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Gerard O’Flynn told RTÉ’s News At One earlier that both the Shannon-based helicopter and the Waterford-based helicopter are being used in the search.

The weather was due to worsen this evening, which may affect search efforts.