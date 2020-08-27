This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Search continues for angler who went missing off Kerry coast last night

The man went missing off the coast at Kerry Head last night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,554 Views 1 Comment
A section of the coast of Kerry Head.
Image: Google Streetview
A section of the coast of Kerry Head.
A section of the coast of Kerry Head.
Image: Google Streetview

A SEARCH IS still underway for a man who went missing off the coast in Kerry last night.

The man, who is believed to be an angler, went missing off the coast at north Kerry Head near Tralee after 8.30pm last night. 

His brother was also swept into the water, but managed to make it back to shore. The two had been fishing off the rocks when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed at 5pm that the search for the angler was still ongoing.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Gerard O’Flynn told RTÉ’s News At One earlier that both the Shannon-based helicopter and the Waterford-based helicopter are being used in the search.

The weather was due to worsen this evening, which may affect search efforts.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

