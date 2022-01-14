Danish police continue search for missing Irish man Peter Burns

SEARCHES ARE CONTINUING for an Irish man missing in Denmark since 5 December.

Missing People Denmark has arranged another search for Burns in Aarhus, Denmark’s second largest city, beginning at 11AM tomorrow.

The search is scheduled to begin at a school auditorium in Slystskolen, on the city’s northern shoreline and will continue until 4PM.

A statement from the Irish Embassy in Denmark has urged people to take part in the search even if they cannot take part for the entire five hours, stating that “every hour does count.”

Peter Burns (29), from Dunboyne in Co Meath, was working as a chef in Aarhus and went missing after a night out with colleagues over 40 days ago.

Police say that Burns was last seen shortly before 3AM as he walked around with a heavy backpack on his back which is believed to be full of knives from his workplace, including a blade inscribed with his name.

Peter is approximately 1.8 metres tall (5”9) with short brown-reddish hair and a short brown-reddish beard.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, dark jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

A three-day water search for Burns in the city’s harbour was stood down on Tuesday after finding no evidence.

The Navy’s diving service, the Aarhus University’s research ship “Aurora” and several police water search dogs took part in the search operation.

Police said that they would not search the harbour again unless new information is received but have asked the local fire service’s divers, who often train in the harbour, to continue searching while they are in the water.

Burns had been living in Denmark for several months in an apartment with his twin sister.

After leaving a bar between midnight and 1AM, Burns did not return home but his phone pinged a telephone mast at 3AM in an area near his apartment.

The next evening his sister reported him missing to East Jutland Police.

Authorities have also requested that businesses in surrounding areas check their CCTV footage from the night in question.

A former colleague who worked with Peter at Dunboyne Castle and Sidewalk Catering, Ian Daly, described him as a chef who is “dedicated to his profession.”

“For Peter not to have turned up for work, that is the most worrying part. That is so out of character for him,” he told the Sunday World.