Sunday 13 October, 2019
Body recovered during search operation for fisherman (24) off Cork coast

According to gardaí, formal identification has yet to take place.

By Adam Daly Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 6:55 PM
56 minutes ago 4,137 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849771
File image
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File image
File image
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE SEARCH OPERATION for a 24-year-old lobster fisherman from Cork, named locally as Kodie Healy, whose boat failed to return to port on Wednesday evening, has been stood down. 

The body of a man was located at sea this afternoon shortly after 4pm and is currently being brought ashore by the naval service.

According to gardaí, formal identification has yet to take place but all search operations have now been stood down. 

The man’s body will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The search operation has been underway since 8.30pm on Wednesday evening when the Coast Guard was notified that Kodie had not returned from his day’s activities.

The west Cork town of Goleen and members of the wider fishing community turned out in force to search for Kodie, whose father John is also a fisherman.

Searchers on Thursday found the wreckage of Kodie’s boat on Carbery Island, near Dunmanus Bay.

He was fishing alone when he went missing. 

