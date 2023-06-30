Search for missing sailor stood down after yacht found empty by Irish and UK Coast Guards

THE UK COAST Guard has stood down its search for a missing sailor who set course for Cork on a solo trip as part of the ‘Jester Challenge’ over a week ago.

Duncan Lougee, an experienced boat builder and sailor, set sail from Plymouth, Cornwall for Baltimore on the Cork coast on 18 June in his yacht the ‘Minke’ and was expected to have arrived by the 22nd.

The Dublin Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was advised of a possible sighting of the Minke 120 kilometres south east of Ballycotton, Co Cork yesterday and Coast Guard helicopter R117 was dispatched, the Irish Coast Guard said.

Upon discovering that Duncan Lougee was not aboard, R117 departed the scene and the yacht drifted south east into UK territory.

In a statement issued this morning, the UK Coast Guard said:

“The search for the yacht Minke and its skipper, who was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge, from Plymouth to Baltimore, Ireland, has been stood down.”

“The yacht was found yesterday approx. 70 miles North West off Trevose Head, Cornwall, sadly the skipper was not on the vessel.”

This is the same general area where the yacht was boarded by Coast Guard helicopter R117.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said that the Minke is due to be brought to shore and that Duncan Lougee’s next of kin “has been informed” of updates in his case.

The Jester Challenge issued a statement on its website this morning paying its respects to Duncan Lougee.

“The UK authorities took over, sending a helicopter and a lifeboat to retrieve Minke.”

“Duncan, tragically, was no longer on board. When and how he had become parted from his much-loved Minke is yet to be determined. The investigations of the UK coastguard and the Devon and Cornwall Police continue.”

“In the meantime the Jester Challenge community holds firm and sends its full support to Duncan’s nearest and dearest.”