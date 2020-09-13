Gardaí appeal for help in finding 13-year-old girl missing from Swords

Gardaí in Swords are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Sebastiana Paun, who is missing from Portrane, Co Dublin since Friday.

Sebastiana was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at 9.15pm on 11 September.

She is described as 5ft 5in tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes and slim build. When last seen, Sebastiana was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and a black t-shirt.

Sebastiana is known to frequent the city centre and also Ballymun area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Swords on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.