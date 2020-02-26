Poll: Would you consider changing your vote in a second election? 

ALMOST THREE WEEKS from the general election we’re still quite a distance away from having a new government.

The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil met yesterday to discuss a range of issues but no firm date was set for another meeting. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said his party was continuing to prepare for opposition.

Sinn Féin and the Green Party also met yesterday with Green Party TD Joe O’Brien saying that “substantial common ground” was found between the two parties.

Despite the ongoing talks between those parties, it is unlikely a government will be formed without two of Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

With the latter two parties saying they will not consider entering into a government with Sinn Féin, the prospect of a second election has been raised once more. But would you change you vote in such a poll?

