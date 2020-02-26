This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you consider changing your vote in a second election?

The prospect of another election this year hasn’t dissipated.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 9:10 AM
1 hour ago 22,316 Views 81 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5022205
A Dublin Central ballot during the count earlier this month.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A Dublin Central ballot during the count earlier this month.
A Dublin Central ballot during the count earlier this month.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ALMOST THREE WEEKS from the general election we’re still quite a distance away from having a new government.

The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil met yesterday to discuss a range of issues but no firm date was set for another meeting. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said his party was continuing to prepare for opposition.

Sinn Féin and the Green Party also met yesterday with Green Party TD Joe O’Brien saying that “substantial common ground” was found between the two parties. 

Despite the ongoing talks between those parties, it is unlikely a government will be formed without two of Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

With the latter two parties saying they will not consider entering into a government with Sinn Féin, the prospect of a second election has been raised once more. But would you change you vote in such a poll?

Poll: Would you consider changing your vote in a second election? 


Poll Results:

No (1112)
Yes (332)
Maybe/not sure (88)
I didn't vote in the first one (69)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (81)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie