#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Second male juvenile arrested in connection with serious assault in Ballyfermot

A second male has been arrested while the first male has been released, Gardaí said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 3:23 PM
4 minutes ago 213 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5672693
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A SECOND MALE JUVENILE has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to a serious assault that happened in Ballyfermot in December.

The male was arrested this morning as part of the investigation into a serious assault that took place in the vicinity of the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road on 30 December last year.

He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A male juvenile who was arrested yesterday in connection with this assault has now been released, Gardaí added.

At around 9.35pm on Thursday 30 December, a girl and boy aged in their late teens suffered serious injuries when they were approached and assaulted by a group of youths.

An ambulance brought them to St James Hospital where they were treated for their injuries, released, and treated further as outpatients.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On 6 January, gardaí arrest two male adult teenagers in relation to the assault.

They were detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and charged later that day.

With reporting from Lauren Boland.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie