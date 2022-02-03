Second male juvenile arrested in connection with serious assault in Ballyfermot

A SECOND MALE JUVENILE has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to a serious assault that happened in Ballyfermot in December.

The male was arrested this morning as part of the investigation into a serious assault that took place in the vicinity of the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road on 30 December last year.

He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A male juvenile who was arrested yesterday in connection with this assault has now been released, Gardaí added.

At around 9.35pm on Thursday 30 December, a girl and boy aged in their late teens suffered serious injuries when they were approached and assaulted by a group of youths.

An ambulance brought them to St James Hospital where they were treated for their injuries, released, and treated further as outpatients.

On 6 January, gardaí arrest two male adult teenagers in relation to the assault.

They were detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and charged later that day.

With reporting from Lauren Boland.