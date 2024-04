SECOND-LEVEL STUDENTS in both mixed and single-sex schools would prefer to be taught in a mixed setting, according to new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The report focused on “voluntary” secondary schools – those that were originally or are still under religious patronage, as opposed to community colleges.

As part of the ESRI’s research, it surveyed over 2,200 students in 21 secondary schools and conducted interviews with teachers, school leaders and a range of national stakeholders and focus groups with students.

The report found that students, regardless of attending single-sex or mixed schools, favoured coeducational settings, while staff and parents expressed different preferences.

It found that while students reflected positively on their social, academic and personal development, they were less positive about their schools’ role in building self-confidence and encouraging reading for pleasure.

They particularly highlighted making friends with the opposite sex as an area in which their school’s role was less positive.

Eamonn Carroll, one of the authors of the report, said the proportion of Irish second-level students attending single-sex schools stands out from other European countries, with roughly one third of students in all-boys or all-girls schools.

“While research participants outlined positives and negatives to all three types of gender mix, the strength of the preference expressed by students for coeducation in this study was eye-opening,” Carroll said.

This research underlines the need for schools to engage with students and the wider school community on this question.

Gender differences were also found to have persisted in the subjects that are available to students, and in terms of their actual subject choices, as well as in how different subjects are seen as interesting or difficult.

Regarding schools’ academic and Special Educational Needs (SEN) supports, some students expressed concerns about their specific learning needs not being met. There was also a preference among students for more individualised or small group supports.

The report also found that students felt that the ethos in many schools had softened over time and opened up to more religious diversity among the student population.

“Some students saw their schools’ religious ethos as playing an important role in promoting awareness, tolerance, and respect, while others disagreed with the religious ethos of their school or religion in schools in general,” the report states.

Only a small minority of students said they found learning Irish interesting, which the ESRI said raises implications for the national language.

The study also shows an enduring impact of Covid-19 on students’ learning, academic performance, motivation and wellbeing, as well as on their attendance.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath have highlighted the urgent need for professional, therapeutic supports at school for children and young adults,” Selina McCoy, another author of the report, said.

“The growing trend of students missing school post-Covid-19 is especially concerning, with far-reaching consequences for their academic engagement, school completion, and future prospects.”

‘‘Embracing Diversity in all its Forms’: The Voluntary Secondary Sector in Irish Education’, published today, examined the contribution of the voluntary secondary sector to the Irish education system.

Voluntary secondary schools make up half of all second-level schools in Ireland. They are privately owned and managed, but can receive public funding, and are usually under the patronage of a religious community, a charitable trust or a private charitable company.

The research was funded by the Joint Managerial Body for Voluntary Secondary Schools (JMB).