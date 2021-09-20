The second round of CAO offers are out - and they're all right here

OVER 4,000 STUDENTS received Round Two offers from the Central Applications Office (CAO) today.

With the ‘points race’ hitting never-before-seen highs this year, many Leaving Cert exam takers were hoping for better news this morning.

“If this is an applicant’s first offer, they can choose to accept this offer and this will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later offer round if they are deemed eligible,” CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan says.

However, she adds, “It is important to note, however, that the majority of offers have been issued at this stage and this may be the only offer that they will receive.”

Round Two offers must be accepted online by 3pm on Wednesday 22 September.

The Round Two offers were made this morning, and the full points charts released this afternoon. You can check them all on The Journal at the button below.