Monday 18 October 2021
Gardaí seize €100k worth of cannabis following search of stolen van

One man was arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Oct 2021, 9:22 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man following the seizure of €100k worth of cannabis. 

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from Naas recovered the cannabis in the course of searching a stolen van in Allenwood, Kildare on 9 October.

The drugs seized were sent for analysis to forensic science lab and the van was technically examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.

During a follow-up operation today, a man in his 30s was arrested in Kildare by investigating Gardaí.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.    

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

