Gardaí seize €100k worth of cannabis following search of stolen van

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man following the seizure of €100k worth of cannabis.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from Naas recovered the cannabis in the course of searching a stolen van in Allenwood, Kildare on 9 October.

The drugs seized were sent for analysis to forensic science lab and the van was technically examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.

During a follow-up operation today, a man in his 30s was arrested in Kildare by investigating Gardaí.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.