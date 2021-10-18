Gardaí seize €100k worth of cannabis following search of stolen van

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man following the seizure of €100k worth of cannabis.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from Naas recovered the cannabis in the course of searching a stolen van in Allenwood, Kildare on 9 October.
The drugs seized were sent for analysis to forensic science lab and the van was technically examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.
During a follow-up operation today, a man in his 30s was arrested in Kildare by investigating Gardaí.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.
