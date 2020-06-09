Cigarettes and tobacco worth €3.8 million seized at Dublin Port

Some of the seizure.

REVENUE OFFICERS TODAY seized €3.8 million worth of cigarettes and tobacco during searches at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers seized 3.5 million cigarettes and 3.9 tonnes of processed tobacco in Dublin Port. The cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond’, were labelled as “engineering components” and the Old H branded tobacco was labelled as “confectionery”.

Both shipments originated in Germany and have a combined retail value of €3.8 million.

Revenue said this could have represented a loss to the Exchequer of €3.25 million.

A spokesman said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.”