This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Senators to begin High Court action to clarify if Seanad can legislate

Eleven seats in the Seanad are vacant as a new Taoiseach has not yet been elected.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 3,385 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5131150
Labour Senator Ivana Bacik, one of those taking the case.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Labour Senator Ivana Bacik, one of those taking the case.
Labour Senator Ivana Bacik, one of those taking the case.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TEN SENATORS ARE due to begin their High Court action today in order to clarify if the Seanad can pass legislation before a new Taoiseach is appointed and nominates 11 more senators.

Members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are currently voting on whether or not to back the programme for government agreed by the three parties.

If the deal is passed, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is expected to be appointed as Taoiseach on Saturday.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks about the fact a new Taoiseach may not be elected before certain legislation needs to be passed. The general election was held on 8 February, but a government has yet to be formed. 

Ten Senators – six from Labour and a number of independents – wrote to the Taoiseach earlier this month seeking a date for the first sitting of the new Seanad.

The senators taking the case against the Taoiseach, the State and the Attorney General, are Ivana Bacik, Victor Boyhan, Gerard Craughwell, Annie Hoey, Sharon Keogan, Michael McDowell, Rebecca Moynihan, Rónán Mullen, Marie Sherlock and Mark Wall.

They want a court declaration that there is nothing in the Irish Constitution to stop outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar advising President Michael D Higgins to fix a date for the Seanad to meet, before his successor nominates more members to the upper house.

Related Read

23.06.20 If PfG is rejected, Micheál Martin says 'there is no Plan B' while Mary Lou McDonald says 'there will have to be talks'

Offences Against the State Acts 

The State argues the Seanad can only meet and legislate when all 60 members are in place, not the current 49.

Earlier this month, Bacik said the democratic assembly “should not be frozen from legislating and there is a looming deadline of the end of June for the review and renewal of certain provisions under the Offences Against the State Acts”.

President of the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine and two other judges will hear the case.

Martin yesterday refused to be drawn on whether or not he would support Varadkar to stay on as Taoiseach in the short term in order to pass necessary legislation, if the programme for government is not passed.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie