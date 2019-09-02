Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK on firearms charge

AN ASSOCIATE OF the Kinahan crime gang has been jailed in the UK for three years for possession of a disguised firearm.

51-year-old Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, of Tamworth, was detained at Birmingham Airport in January as part of a gardaí operation into supply of drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering.

He was charged with possession of a Section 5 firearm following his arrest, which was carried out as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The operation was supported by An Garda Síochána and Staffordshire Police.

Kavanagh is a brother-in-law of David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

In a statement today, Diane MacKriel of the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“Thomas Kavanagh admitted having a stun gun in his home but denied it was disguised as a torch, a denial which would have meant he would have received a lesser sentence.

“However, the prosecution was able to show evidence to a jury that enabled them to be sure the weapon was disguised.

“The CPS works closely with law enforcement colleagues to combat and successfully prosecute those who deal in firearms or have possession of them.

“We support investigators from the earliest stage of an investigation so that strong and robust criminal cases can be presented at court in order that those who use firearms are brought to justice.”