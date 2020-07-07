This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serbia reintroduces lockdown after highest daily Covid-19 death toll

The country’s president said a curfew will probably last from 6pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 10:35 PM
SERBIA’S PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED the reintroduction of a lockdown after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from coronavirus.

President Aleksandar Vucic called the virus situation in the Serbian capital of Belgrade “alarming” and “critical” as the city’s hospitals neared their capacity limits.

Mr Vucic said the government would reimpose a curfew as of Friday.

He said it will “probably” last from 6pm on Friday till 5am on Monday.

He also said the groups of no more than five people will be allowed together.

The country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that 13 people had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

That brought the total to 16,719 confirmed cases and 330 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Serbia, which went from having one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns to a near-complete reopening at the beginning of May.

