Man hospitalised after a serious assault in Limerick City in early hours of this morning

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after what gardaí have called a serious assault in the early hours of this morning in Limerick City.

Gardaí and emergency services attended Hyde Road in Limerick City, Co Limerick, after they were alerted to a disturbance involving a group of individuals around 3.10am this morning.

A man, in his late 30s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to University Hospital Limerick by an ambulance.

“His condition is understood to be stable,” a spokesperson for Gardaí said in a statement this afternoon.

No arrests have been made and a technical examination of the scene has been carried out. Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Gardaí are “particularly interested” in speaking to people who were in the Hyde Road area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with video or dashcam footage from the area at the time are also asked to come forward and make the footage available to gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing in Roxboro Garda Station in Limerick and any witnesses are asked to contact the station on 061 21 434o.

Potential witnesses can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.