Seven arrested in operation targeting organised crime and anti-social behaviour in west Tallaght

SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of a ‘Day of Action’ targeting organised crime and anti-social behaviour in west Tallaght.

At 7:00am this morning, gardaí from the Tallaght District searched six residential properties in the west Tallaght area.

In the course of the searches controlled drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine worth in over €40,000, was seized, alongside €10,000 in cash.

This resulted in the arrest of seven males.

Advertisement

Two males were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, in connection with recent incidents involving Firearms.

Four males, ranging in age from 20s to 40s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act as part of investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

One man, aged 40, was arrested on foot of a warrant.

Those arrested are currently being held at Garda Stations in south west Dublin.

The operation was led by the District Detective Unit and Community Policing Units at Tallaght Garda Station, in collaboration with community stakeholders and South Dublin County Council.

A garda spokesperson said that the operation is ongoing.