Shane MacGowan's funeral takes place today, with cortege passing through Dublin from 11am

SHANE MACGOWAN’S FUNERAL takes place today, with his funeral cortege passing through Dublin before making its way to Co Tipperary for a private cremation.

The singer and musician, best known for being the frontman of The Pogues, died last Thursday at home, aged 65.

In a statement on Wednesday, MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke, his father Maurice, sister Siobhan and wider family thanked the public for the “enormous outpouring of affection and messages of condolence they have received since his passing”.

“Knowing that people might wish to have the opportunity to say a final farewell”, the statement said, MacGowan’s funeral cortege will pass through the streets of Dublin from 11am this morning.

The cortege will begin at the South Lott’s Road Junction on Ringsend Road at around 11am, before moving across MacMahon Bridge and then onto Pearse Street.

From there, it will reach as far as the junction at Lomdard Street East and then turn onto Westland Row, onto Fenian Street and conclude at Denzille Lane at around 11.45 am.

Gardaí have advised anyone who has travel arrangements in Dublin City between 10.45 am and 11.45 am to be aware of traffic restrictions that will be in place along the route.

From there the cortege will continue to Tipperary.

MacGowan’s remains will arrive at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh for his funeral Mass at 3.30 pm.

The funeral mass will be broadcast live via Shane MacGowan’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) profiles.

There will also be an opportunity for the public to pay their respects when the mass finishes, as the funeral cortege then moves through Nenagh Town Centre from Church Road to Market Cross.

A private cremation will follow and his family has asked for privacy.

MacGowan lived briefly in Tipperary as a young child before the family moved back to England when he was six.

His wife Victoria spoke to RTÉ last weekend about how MacGowan “felt a sense of a place and a sense of Old Ireland” when he would go back to visit the county.

And while he felt a “sense of Old Ireland” there, legendary musician Paul Simon has said he gets a “vision of what Ireland was at a certain point” from MacGowan.

Last Friday, Simon spoke on RTÉ’s Liveline about his decade-long friendship with MacGowan, remarking that “it was a very striking day in my life when I met him”.

Reflecting on MacGowan’s passing, Simon told RTÉ that MacGowan was the type of “artist who needed to burn very, very brightly and intensely”.

“They produce work that we treasure, but they pay for it with their health, and that was Shane.”

A traffic management plan will be in place for Nenagh Town for the duration of the funeral, which is outlined below.

Traffic restrictions will be in operation as follows:

• Church Rd, Nenagh will be closed from 8am to 7pm

• Traffic Restrictions will be in place for Kenyon St, Pearse St and Nenagh Town Centre traffic from 2pm to 7pm.

Extra Parking facilities will be available throughout Nenagh Town including:

On the Limerick side at Éire Óg Nenagh GAA Club and the Old Procter & Gamble factory in Gortlandroe

On the East side at Nenagh Livestock Mart on Strafford Street

On the Borrisokane side at Nenagh College on Dromin Road

People attending the funeral are asked to follow the diversions and the signage in place for parking arrangements and pedestrian access to Nenagh Town.